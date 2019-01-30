Namibia: Shack Dwellers Urged to Save for Houses

Walvis Bay constituency councillor John Nangolo has urged members of the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia to save up enough money to construct their houses.

Members of the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia gathered at Kuisebmond and Narraville Walvis Bay on Sunday to pay subscriptions into a pool fund, as well as share ideas on how to acquire houses cheaper and faster.

So far, the federation comprises 4 569 members at Kuisebmond and Narraville.

The group, which holds meetings every Sunday, have contributed N$6 533 967 in savings so far. Since 1998, the federation has only managed to build 248 houses for its members.

Last year, the federation was allocated 100 plots at Kuisebmond by the urban and rural development ministry, where houses were constructed. The group also received approval to acquire an additional 268 erven at extension 11 at Narraville last year.

The members have been organising themselves to work at the Narraville site, as the land needs servicing. Although some companies have come on board to help, the federation still needs about N$84 million for the land to be fully serviced, and hopes more help will come their way.

Nangolo, who visited the federation's members during their meeting on Sunday to motivate them and offer advice on the way forward, urged members to remain organised and united as they have been throughout the year. He said that they have almost reached their goal, with the allocation of the plots. He said the government was trying its best to fulfil promises on safeguarding fundamental human rights and freedoms in line with the country's Constitution, but also urged citizens to play their part.

"We are proud that the federation has remained committed and united, which is the secret to winning. We know that there is a scarcity of land, and the government will continue trying to help you in your efforts. It is, therefore, important that you remain united so that you can attract more good Samaritans.

"It is true that some came first, according to your list of members, and others followed. But please keep in mind that the recording of your contributions also matters. Well-organised people get preference. The question is, did all of you contribute, or are some just waiting for others to contribute, and counting on their names being first on the list? Let us create the culture of using less on entertainment and more towards our house savings," he added.

Nangolo said it will be sad when plots are ready for building, and then some people do not have money for building materials because they would have wasted money on unnecessary things while others have saved wisely. Once plots are ready, members will be granted a certain time frame to start building, and failure to meet the deadline might result in a plot being given to the next person. "I used to join you as you tried to level the ground last year. Some people were just standing around, waiting for the hours to pass so that they could write down their names that they contributed labour. This is a collective fight. Let us start this year with a new attitude. People will only notice you when they see that you are committed," he stated.

Pensioner Regina Hurschfield has been a member of the federation since 2005, and is optimistic that she will get her house this year.

"I am optimistic that by March, the groundwork will be finished, and I will live in my house. We have been working hard for all these years, and I hope everything will work out," she said.

Julia Ndungawa, who joined the federation last year, said she will pray hard to get a plot soon, and build a house for her family.

"I am still young, but want to secure a safe and private place for my family. I do not want to live in other people's houses for the rest of my life. I am hopeful that I will get mine eventually," she enthused.

Skilled federation members team up to build the houses for those who get plots, thereby reducing costs.