Namibia: Stars Turn Attention to Premier League

With their African safari now over, African Stars turn their attention to the MTC Premiership where they need to make up a backlog of five matches on the leaders.

They got off to a good start with a 2-1 victory against Young Brazilian in Karasburg on Saturday, but now face a tough assignment against Unam at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Wednesday night.

According to their executive director, Salomo Heii, they face a tough task ahead.

"We are excited that we can now finally concentrate on the Premier League. We learnt a lot in Africa but now we will have to play catch up in the league. We have five matches in hand, but that does not necessarily translate into points in the bag, but I think we will be up to the task."

He added that their recent signing from Volcano de Moroni, Youssouf Ibroihim, has also now been cleared to play for Stars and already made his debut in their 2-1 victory against Young Brazilian last weekend.

"Youssouf has been itching to start playing for Stars and I think we can expect good things from him. He put in a good performance against Young Brazilian and provided an assist for one of the goals," he said.

Stars won the match 2-1 with Aubrey Amseb and Crispin Mbewe scoring their goals.

"It was not the best conditions to play in, but we reached our aim of three points. We need to climb up the log and start challenging BA, because we want to defend our title and get back into Africa," he said.

According to Hei, their right back Tjiuana Tjinotjiua is still injured, while striker Roger Katjiteo must pass a fitness test, but the rest of the players are available.

"Pat Nevin Uanivi has just returned from injury, while Kaka Nekundi still needs to play himself back into form after a long injury layoff," Heii added.

Unam's new coach Woody Jacobs started his reign with a draw against Tigers last week and said they would be ready for Stars.

"It's one of the highlights of the season for us. African Stars need no introduction, they have just returned from the African Confederations Cup where they represented Namibia very well and showed the world what Namibian football is all about," he said.

"We will be highly motivated, but we expect a tough match. We are the underdogs, but we want to show our class and compete with the best," he added.

According to Jacobs, midfielder Manchester United Macgyver is definitely a non-starter after injuring his abductor, while midfielder Veno Tjikundi took a knock against Tigers and will probably start on the bench.

With the expulsion of Young African from the Premier League, the NPL sent out a new log last week after scrapping all their results. The log positions didn't change much with African Stars now lying tenth on nine points, while Unam are 11th on eight points.

The issues around Young African's expulsion, though, refuse to lie down, and Young Chiefs have now also entered the fray.

Last Friday, their attorneys sent a letter to the NPL prosecutor, Kadhila Amoomo, requesting him to provide clarity on Young Chiefs' position after they were relegated at the end of last season.

"The ruling and reasons delivered by the NPL disciplinary committee that were handed down on 21 January 2019 are welcomed and well-received as unlawful misrepresentations cannot be tolerated in any serious football league. However, our client is uncertain of the implications that this ruling will have on it's relegation status," it said.

"Kindly advise as to whether our client will be promoted to the Premier League to fill the vacancy that was caused by Young African's relegation. I am advised that there are supposed to be 16 teams in the NPL," it added.

In their two matches against Young African last season, Young Chiefs lost five points following a 4-3 defeat and a 0-0 draw. If those results were also declared null and void they could well have skipped the relegation axe.