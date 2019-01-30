South Africa: A'Yo Goin' Down, Dr Survé?

analysis

The PIC commission of inquiry has already cast doubt on the decision to put pensions money at the disposal of Iqbal Survé's Sekunjalo group. And it's only just begun.

Iqbal Survé is in trouble.

The commission of inquiry into affairs at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has driven a spike through the heart of the PIC's controversial R4.3-billion investment into Ayo Technology Solutions, the IT group in which Survé holds a large indirect stake.

The PIC's head of internal audit, Lufuno Nemagovhani, only gave limited evidence last week because both he and the commission's investigators are still probing the Ayo deal.

But what he did say underlined the accuracy of amaBhungane's previous reporting (here and here), confirming that the Ayo deal involved "blatant flouting of governance and approval processes of the PIC".

The PIC previously asserted that its portfolio management committee had met on 20 December 2017 and approved a proposal to take up 100% of a private offering of Ayo shares ahead of Ayo listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Ayo listed the next day, 21 December.

The decision to invest was controversial because the price paid by the PIC was R43 per share, whereas the value of the...