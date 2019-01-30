South Africa: The SANDF's Real Challenge - It's Become a Welfare Not a Warfare Agency

opinion

The problem with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is not, as has been written recently on these pages, a lack of funding. It's not even a lack of equipment, or technology. It's a lack of political will to spend money properly and right-size the force for its 21stcentury roles and obligations.

There are two schools of thought on what to do about the SANDF.

One is that there is not enough funding and that the military cannot carry out its mandated functions without a cash injection. This argument is often made by those with a vested interest in the defence establishment: serving and old soldiers, militarists, arms dealers, and other fellow travellers. This group routinely points out that the decline in funding which has shrunk by approximately 5% per annum in real terms over the last two decades to around one percent of GDP, is responsible for a loss of defence capabilities.

The other, extreme argument is that we would be better off without a defence force, and that it should be allowed to die or, better still, be abolished altogether.

The truth, as ever, lies somewhere in between. While the utility of the current force lends credence...