South Africa: Breytenbach Tells of Days of Darkness At NPA

After a suspension, a disciplinary hearing and a criminal trial, former prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach finally had her say at the Mokgoro Inquiry on the circumstances that led to her ousting at the NPA and on the fitness of now-suspended senior advocates, Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi, to hold office at the prosecuting authority.

When Glynnis Breytenbach was suspended on 30 April 2012 from the office of Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions in the Specialised Commercial Crime Unit (SCCU), it dawned on her that not only were the charges against her "spurious and without merit" but were a result of the case of former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and her decision to prosecute him.

According to Breytenbach, who was testifying at the Mokgoro Inquiry on Tuesday, 29 January, the mood at the NPA at the time of her suspension was that it had been hijacked. And that although there had always been political pressure to act on cases, the type of influence at play was unprecedented.

The Mokgoro Inquiry was set up to determine whether Nomgcobo Jiba, the former acting national director of public prosecutions (NDPP), and Lawrence Mrwebi, special director of public prosecutions, are fit to hold office...