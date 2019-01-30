Algeria: Council of the Nation - New Members Installed, Bensalah Re-Elected Speaker

Algiers — The new members of the Council of the Nation (Upper House of Parliament) elected during for the partial renewal of the house, on December 29, and the senators appointed by the president of the Republic (third of the Council) as part of the presidential third have been installed Tuesday, in a plenary session, during which Abdelkader Bensalah has been re-elected speaker of the Council.

Bensalah has been re-elected by an overwhelming majority in a plenary session, held on the eve of important national elections.

The re-election of Bensalah was proposed by the National Liberation Front (FLN, parliamentary majority), the National Democratic Rally (RND), his own party, and the senators appointed by the president.

Born in 1941 in Beni Meshel, Fellaoucene, in the province of Tlemcen (540-km west of Algiers), Bensalah has a long experience in Parliamentary affairs, as he was first elected MP in 1977.

In 1994, he was head of the National Transitional Council, a lawmaking institution that lasted three years.

In 1997, he was elected speaker of the People's National Assembly (Lower House of Parliament), and in 2000, he became president of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIPU).

The Constitutional Council announced, on January 14, the final results of the partial renewal of the Council of the Nation won by the FLN, who obtained 32 seats, followed by the RND (10 seats), the independent group (three seats), the FFS (two seats) and El-Mustakbal Front (one seat).

In addition to the elected members, 14 senators appointed by the president of the Republic for six-year terms and two others for a three-year term have been installed.