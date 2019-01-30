Nigeria: Tonto Dikeh Pledges Support for Jussie Smollett

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has openly declared her support for Hollywood actor, Jussie Smollett who was recently the victim of a homophobic and racist attack in Chicago.

Dikeh who took to social media to declare her support for the "Empire" star stated that although she is a born again Christian and knows the Bible's stand about homosexuality, she believes the world needs more love.

She wrote:

"Sending you Love and Light..

No one shld suffer because they love differently..

I know what the Bible says about this,

AND I ALSO KNOW WHAT THAT SAME BIBLE SAYS ABOUT THE OTHER SINS WE(YOU AND I) COMMIT SHAMELESSLY..

#say no to homophobia

We love you @jussiesmollett ?

The world at large needs healing,Say no to hate"

Dikeh it should be noted is also good friends with popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky. In a recent social media post, Bobrisky mentioned Dikeh as one of his only two true friends.