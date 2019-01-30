30 January 2019

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Tonto Dikeh Pledges Support for Jussie Smollett

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Akinwale Ainyoade

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has openly declared her support for Hollywood actor, Jussie Smollett who was recently the victim of a homophobic and racist attack in Chicago.

Dikeh who took to social media to declare her support for the "Empire" star stated that although she is a born again Christian and knows the Bible's stand about homosexuality, she believes the world needs more love.

She wrote:

"Sending you Love and Light..

No one shld suffer because they love differently..

I know what the Bible says about this,

AND I ALSO KNOW WHAT THAT SAME BIBLE SAYS ABOUT THE OTHER SINS WE(YOU AND I) COMMIT SHAMELESSLY..

#say no to homophobia

We love you @jussiesmollett ?

The world at large needs healing,Say no to hate"

Dikeh it should be noted is also good friends with popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky. In a recent social media post, Bobrisky mentioned Dikeh as one of his only two true friends.

Nigeria

'Police Officers' Caught On Video Killing Unarmed Civilian

The police have been accused of shooting an unarmed civilian dead. Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.