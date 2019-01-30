Nigeria: Tonto Dikeh Pledges Support for Jussie Smollett

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has openly declared her support for Hollywood actor, Jussie Smollett who was recently the victim of a homophobic and racist attack in Chicago.
Dikeh who took to social media to declare her support for the "Empire" star stated that although she is a born again Christian and knows the Bible's stand about homosexuality, she believes the world needs more love.
She wrote:
"Sending you Love and Light..
No one shld suffer because they love differently..
I know what the Bible says about this,
AND I ALSO KNOW WHAT THAT SAME BIBLE SAYS ABOUT THE OTHER SINS WE(YOU AND I) COMMIT SHAMELESSLY..
#say no to homophobia
We love you @jussiesmollett ?
The world at large needs healing,Say no to hate"
Dikeh it should be noted is also good friends with popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky. In a recent social media post, Bobrisky mentioned Dikeh as one of his only two true friends.