Nigeria: Many Feared Killed, Vehicles Razed As Petrol Tanker Explodes in Lagos

A truck loaded with 33,000 litres of petroleum product fell on Wednesday morning at Barracks Bus Stop, along the Mile 2/Badagry Expressway, Ojo, Lagos, spilling its content on the ground and triggering wildfire.

A yet to be ascertained number of persons, according to unconfirmed reports died in the unfortunate incident while scores of vehicles got burnt.

The incident which caused heavy pandemonium in the area occurred at a bad spot in front of Onireke Police Station, Barracks bus stop.

Police officials, Fire service personnel and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) have activated their emergency mechanisms to rescue victims and put out the fire.

Details later.