30 January 2019

The Guardian (Lagos)

Africa: Nigeria to Host Africa Cup Track Cycling Championship

By Fidelis Ebu

Abuja — Nigeria's female cyclists' performance in the recent African Women Track Championship in South Africa have fetched the country the hosting right for the 2019 Africa Cup Track Championship in Abuja, officials of the cycling federation have said.

They added that the evacuation of the cooking gas cylinders from the multi-million naira velodrome at the Abuja National Stadium also played a part in persuading the Confederation of Africa Cycling (CAC) to propose that the hosting right for the 2019 championship be given Nigeria.

An excited Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN) President, Giandomenico Massari said yesterday that awarding the hosting right to Nigeria was in recognition of the federation's commitment to the development of cycling.

"The Abuja National Stadium Velodrome has not been put to use since it was constructed owing to some fundamental issues. While we have been praying for the commissioning of the Velodrome, then came the dumping of cooking gas cylinders in the place. Now that the cylinders have been removed, we will put the required fencing for it to be approved and commissioned for use," Massari said.

He said the federation would organise track commissaries and coaching courses in collaboration with the continental body, Confederation of African Cycling (CAC) to equip Nigerian commissaries to participate in international events, as well as put the country among the leaders in international cycling community.

