Nigeria Can't Survive Another Four Years Under Buhari - Wike

Port Harcourt — Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has warned that Nigeria cannot survive another four years of President Muhammadu Buhari's dictatorship.

At this critical moment in Nigeria's history, only the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, can revive her economy and reclaim her position in the comity of nations, Wike stated during PDP campaign rally at Gokana Council of Rivers State.

"We have the opportunity to chart a new direction for the country. Another four years of this failed APC federal government would mean countless deaths and excessive suffering. Atiku will bring to bear his experiences in job creation and administration to transform the country and help us recover from the failures of Buhari," said Wike.

He advised Nigerians to end the menace of Buhari's dictatorial tendencies by voting him and the APC out of office in next month's presidential election.

According to him, there is no need for a failed leadership to continue to destroy the foundation of the country.

The governor noted that the nearly four years of the APC administration was characterised by suffering and retrogression.

Alluding to the attempt by a purported APC cabal to deny Senator Magnus Abe governorship ticket, the governor assured that only an Ogoni aspirant would emerge as governor under the PDP.

Wike urged the people of Gokana to work hard to win in all the polling units, improving on the results of the last re-run elections in the area.

Director general of Wike Solidarity Movement, Gabriel Pidomson, assured that the people would defend their votes and resist any form of intimidation.Commissioner of Finance, Dr. Fred Kpakol. disclosed that Ogoni people were prepared to defend their future by voting for the PDP in the general elections.