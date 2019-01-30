Kenya: Nurses Threaten Strike Over Allowances

Nurses have threatened to go on strike starting next week if a return-to-work formula is not fully implemented.

Kenya National Union of Nurses General-Secretary Seth Panyako said that the strike will commence on February 4 if a negotiated agreement between the two levels of government entered on November 2, 2017 for service and uniform allowances is not honoured.

"The government has between now and Sunday to avert this strike but if SRC [Salaries and Remuneration Commission] continues to play cat and mouse games then the strike will proceed, " said Mr Panyako.

Mr Panyako said that only Mombasa, Machakos and Migori counties have honoured the agreement.

He said the strike will start first in 18 counties, then 20 other counties that had pledged to honour agreement next month will join on March 4 if deal is not implemented.

The 18 counties are: Kwale, Kirinyaga, Marsabit, Mandera, Embu, Nyandarua, Kiambu, Kisumu, Kisii, Garissa, Nyeri, Samburu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, Tharaka Nithi, West Pokot, Nairobi, Kitui, Wajir, Homa Bay, Murang'a and Taita Taveta.