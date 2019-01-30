Namibia: Seawork Fish Processors Joins Team Namibia

Windhoek — Seawork Fish Processors, as one of Namibia's leading fishing companies, has joined Team Namibia (TN) as a member. As a member Seawork will have access to TN's content marketing initiatives on various platforms - both in the digital environment and also in the organisation's regular communication with stakeholders. In addition, Seawork will benefit through the association with the TN brand, signified by using the trademarked Team Namibia logo for its products sold locally and its participation at local fairs and expos.

Seawork is a 100 percent privately-owned Namibian company based in Walvis Bay. The company specialises in the catching, value-adding and marketing of seafood products for local and international markets.

With world-class infrastructure that includes five EU-compliant wet fish trawlers and two state-of-the-art production facilities, the group focuses on delivering a high-quality seafood product to its international and local clientele. With an acute focus on being at the forefront of innovative product development, meeting international quality management standards, and actively marketing its products locally and internationally, the company is vertically invested in the full value chain of the fisheries industry.

The Seawork group also employs over 1 700 people, one third being male and two thirds female, with over 98 percent being previously disadvantaged Namibians. This makes Seawork one of the largest employers in the sector.

Peter Pahl, managing director of Seawork, stated: "We are delighted to be joining Team Namibia as a member. We regard ourselves as an industry leader by delivering truly authentic Namibian products. We believe that our membership of Team Namibia is a further reflection of our commitment to be investing in Namibia's sustainable economic development. We also like to proudly show that our products are quality Namibian products by displaying the trademarked Team Namibia product logo. Our products can be sourced locally at our wholesale and retail outlets at Unit 14, Hyper Motor in Windhoek and at our factory at 58 Ben Amathila Avenue in Walvis Bay. We are also supplying our business partners, Omankete Investments (Pty) Ltd, two newly established retail outlets in Outapi (Ohangwena Region) and Oshifo (Omusati Region)."

Bärbel Kirchner, account director of TN, stated: "Team Namibia is mandated to raise the awareness of supporting local manufacturers, producers and service providers. With Seawork having joined Team Namibia as a member, we are further strengthened in our drive to support local businesses to reach market access. Through the collaborative efforts of businesses of this nature, we truly can make a difference in expanding the exposure of the Team Namibia brand, in the interest of all sectors of our economy. It is vital that we continue to maintain and further build the Team Namibia brand."