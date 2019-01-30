25 January 2019

Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Djibouti to Host Ethio-Djibouti Joint Commission Meeting On Sunday

Addis Ababa — The 15th Session of Ethio-Djibouti Joint Commission will be held in Djibouti on Sunday, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed.

Ethiopia and Djibouti have had comprehensive and multi-faceted economic and political relations over the previous decades. Djibouti is the main import-export port outlet for Ethiopia.

The two countries are already linked with vital infrastructural facilities and they have been conducting period monitoring and evaluation on the progress of the multiple projects that are being conducted between the two neighborly countries.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nebyat Getachew briefed journalists that the regular Joint Commission Meeting between Ethiopia and Djibouti provides a forum on which they can evaluate the progress in the relation between the two countries and also resolve possible upcoming issues.

The 15th Ethio-Djibouti Joint Commission Meeting will be conducted from January 27-30, 2019.

The Joint Commission will deliberate on topical issues of transport, port utilization, education, health, customs and trade.

