Ethiopia's Reform Positively Impacting Diplomatic Mission - Ambassadors

Addis Ababa — The ongoing reform in Ethiopia has been considerably changing over the past ten months has promoted the profile of the country to the highest level, said ambassadors.

Speaking to ENA the ambassadors said that the political reform has brought an enabling environment for Ethiopian diplomats, which is generating a lot of support from the international community.

Ambassador Taye Atsekeselassie, Ethiopia's Permanent Representative to the UN, said Ethiopia is trying to harmonizing its foreign diplomacy with the wide range of reform at home focusing on how the country cooperate with the rest of the world.

"As a matter of fact, over the last nine months the political landscape of Ethiopia has significantly generated tremendous support from the international community," he indicated.

He added that Ethiopia has recently emphasized cooperation at the heart of its foreign policy that enable to work with other countries at regional, continental and global level.

"I believe we can transform our diplomatic action from the defensive posture into a more cooperative one; and the political development that has been going on in Ethiopia has indeed promoted the profile of Ethiopia to the highest level."

Noting on the current political leverage, Ambassador Taye called on Ethiopia's ambassadors and diplomats to properly accentuate the interest of the country abroad.

Mulu Solomon, newly appointed Ethiopian Ambassador to German, said there were a lot of loads in the past for Ethiopian diplomats due to human right abuses at home.

"Previously, Ethiopia was blamed for gross human right abuses that were mostly making shame on our ambassadors. You know what?! There was no ambassadors can dare to speak in front of Diaspora and other people," she pointed out.

"Since all political prisoners are released and oppositions are invited to come home and they want to do discussion with the existing government so that any ambassador representing Ethiopia will talk in front of Diaspora or foreigners proudly," she underscored.

Ethiopia's national interests have been completely redefined to focus on the country's economic diplomacy that would allow regional, continental and global integrations.

In this regard Ambassador Mulu said that the philosophy behind Ethiopia's foreign policy is quite clear that diplomatic activities should serve the economic agenda of the country through attracting foreign direct investment, together with nurturing advancing democracy.

Ethiopia's Ambassador to U.S.A, Fitsum Arega, said the ongoing sweeping reform has brought optimism that new development particularly in the Horn and generally in Africa.

According to Fitsum, Ethiopia is revising its foreign policy that the reforms and global politics and diplomatic orders taken into account.

He added that Ethiopia's foreign policy gives emphasis to economic diplomacy that he hopes most of ambassadors will exert maximum efforts to attract foreign direct investment.

"We have to maximize the relationship between countries and bring investment, trade and in general strengthen economic developments," he said.