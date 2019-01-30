Liberia: 15,000 Youth to Benefit From YOP

President George Weah has disclosed that about 15,000 young people are expected to benefit from the Youth Opportunity Project (YOP).

Speaking during the state of the nation address on Monday, January 28, 2019, President Weah said the government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports has completed the recruitment of young people who are to benefit from youth empowerment and employment activities.

"Our government recognizes that the young people of Liberia, as the largest component of our population, hold the ultimate key for the development and prosperity of Liberia," Weah added.

He said the Ministry of Youth and Sports sees the provision of skills and sustainable employment to young people as matters of strategic importance for transformation of Liberia and placing the country on a path to sustain peace.

Dr. Weah said the Youth Opportunities Project last year benefited one hundred and twenty-nine (129) communities in all 15 counties.

He said the Project is also expected to receive additional financing of 3.5 million Euros from the Swedish Government and 5 million Euros from French Government.

He noted that 28 farming groups comprising a total of 3,612 youths have received the first tranche of labor subsidy cash payment of US$150 per youth, to assist with some of their needs while on the farms.

The President further said the under household enterprise component, 100 business groups consisting of eight members in ten communities across the country have completed their business plans.

He said the Ministry of Youth and Sports has reviewed the business group and accounts have been opened for each business group to receive $2,400 United States dollars for business start-up.

The Liberian leader pointed out that the first batch of 110 cadets under the National Cadet Program were deployed to various Governmental and private institutions to afford them an opportunity to gain some work experience.

President Weah said under the Productive Public Works component of Youth Opportunities Project, an additional 3,612 youths in 128 communities have been recruited across the country for Round Two implementation.

He said because of the importance of sustaining peace in Liberia, the Ministry continues to engage youth and their communities through the Youth Empowerment and Engagement through Social Cohesion program.