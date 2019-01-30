Tanzania: First Ever Pedestrian Traffic Control Technology Introduced in Tanzania

Road accidents can be reduced to a considerable extent if all road users know the Highway Code and respect road traffic rules and regulations.

Traffic or road signs provide information to road users so that each knows what to do, how and when.

Before any road user does anything, they have to ensure what they want to do is safe, legal and convenient.

So, it is good to ask three questions: Is it safe? Is it legal? Is it convenient? If the answer is "Yes" for all three questions, then one can move on the road or cross it without inconveniencing any other road user.

At zebra crossings drivers are directed to stop even if nobody is crossing although some drivers seem to defy the rule.

Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology Company Limited (DITCL), a product of Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology (DIT), has introduced a pedestrian traffic control technology that will be fixed at all road junctions countrywide.

The technology will be applied soon in Mwanza Region on Musoma Road. It allows pedestrians to command a vehicle to stop by pressing a special button and make the traffic lights allow them to cross at the road junction.

"The new technology, which is still on a pilot project, commands vehicles tostop for 30 seconds," said DITCL Director General Joseph Challo recently in an interview with this reporter.

"This is the first ever technology in Tanzania to value pedestrians and support road safety stakeholders to curb road accidents. However, we have considered fairness by setting a specific timeframe for pedestrians to cross. Vehicles cannot move before 30 seconds after the pedestrian's button was pressed. But pedestrians cannot stop vehicles once the time set is over," the director said during an interview with 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam last week.

The six-month pilot project will be over at the end of next month. The project has already been handed over to Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads) and awaits approval for DITCL to start technology dissemination countrywide.

"We worry nothing about the approval since Tanroads announced the tender and we competed with many local and foreign companies and emerged the winner. Only our competitive power shows that we are perfect and fit to disseminate the technology," he stressed.

He added that, winning the tender encouraged the company to continue introducing the technology to other regions in both Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.

Some of the municipal councils have already shown interest in the new technology and directed DITCL to submit important information, including the Bill of Quantities (BoQ ) so that the plan could be included in their budget.

Mr Challo was quoted as saying that, despite showing the interest, still there was a need to float tenders to let the company compete for and run the project through official procedures.

Apart from the technology, DITCL also introduced traffic lights on Musoma Road, which control three vehicle lanes at a time.

It is also the first technology in Tanzania, according to Mr Challo, specifically for controlling traffic jams in the city.

From morning to afternoon hours (6am to 3pm), the two lane show green light, allowing vehicles, which go to the city centre, while a single lane is for those coming from the city centre.

Automatically, the technology changes itself in the afternoon and lets lights control the opposite two lanes, where the traffic lights turn into green, allowing those coming from the city and one for those going to the city centre.

There is always a blinking umber colour at the traffic light point to signalise a driver, who is approaching the road junction.

According to the director general, the company had a lot of new cheap and affordable technologies to solve problems in society, but faces financial constraints to put products in the market.

He, therefore, urges the government to support the company as other governments have been doing for their companies operating in Tanzania.

Mr Challo commented it was not necessary for the government to give money to the Company, but to act as a guarantor to enable it to access either free interest or soft loans from financial institutions.

Product commercialisation will also promote students' talents since they will be able to speed up innovations because their products are marketable.

DIT Principal, Prof Preksedis Ndomba, said despite the fact that DIT kept on seeking various sponsors to support commercialisation, still government support was needed to make it fully attain such a goal.

He said once empowered, there was a possibility for each invented technology to have its own factory, the step that would support industrialisation, encouraging self-employment, while promoting local made products and contributing to the national economy.

Prof Ndomba stressed: "Our students come up with new invention almost every day. We have machines for textile factories, for leather processing activities as you can see these footballs, shoes and handbag products. There are new technologies for agricultural activities, including irrigation and spraying pesticides as well as technologies for mining activities, to mention just a few inventions."

According to him, solving problems in society is possible because normally, all invented technologies at DIT are cheap and affordable for every class of people.

He called on potential industrialists and other investors to visit DIT, observing how the technologies could facilitate investment.

He further revealed that DIT alumni, who had been engaging in entrepreneurship were good examples of the way creativity/inventions had been encouraging self-employment and promote local products, solving problems in society on top of improving people's living standards.

They (alumni) have been also collaborating with DIT to compete for big tenders, against other competitors, a step is part of their (alumni) corporate social responsibility.