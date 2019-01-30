Tanzania: Govt On Move to Boost Primary School Staff

THE government plans to assign some public secondary school teachers to teach in primary schools to address a shortage of teachers. Deputy Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mwita Waitara unveiled the plans in Parliament yesterday.

Mr Waitara said there were enough secondary school teachers totalling 11,000, who had less work compared to their colleagues in primary schools, where the number of pupils was high as a result of the free education policy. "We have already asked for permission to appoint some secondary teachers to teach in primary schools," he noted.

Apart from this, he noted his office had already been approved to recruit at least 6,000 primary school teachers to address the shortage. Mr Waitara was responding to Handeni MP, Omar Kigoda (CCM)'s supplementary question that sought to know whether the government planned to employ more teachers for public primary schools.

Mr Kigoda said the government's free education policy from primary to secondary level had led to a big number of children to enrol in primary schools countrywide, but it had created an imbalance in terms of teacher- pupil ratio, which would most likely lead pupils to acquire poor education.

In his basic question, Mr Kigoda wanted to know, when the government would complete the construction of classrooms that had initially been constructed by citizens. In his response, Mr Waitara said the government recognised the efforts made by citizens and other development stakeholders in improving the standard of education, including building new school infrastructure.

For its part, the government would continue giving priority to education by allocating funds to the construction of buildings that the citizens had set up in their areas. However, he directed councils to prioritise funds from their own sources so that the construction of those buildings could be finished on time.