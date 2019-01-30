Tanzania: Man Suspected of Defiling Seven Girls Arrested

POLICE in Katavi region have arrested a resident of Mpanda Municipality for allegedly defiling seven young girls in a span of seven days this month as the UN condemns killings of children in Njombe region.

The seven victims are between seven and eight years old and in primary school.

The Katavi Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Damas Nyanda said that the suspect committed the crime in his house within Mpanda municipality in diverse dates in seven days in this month of January, 2019.

"The apprehension of the suspect was made possible following a tip off from law abiding citizens ... furthermore, two out of the seven victims identified the suspect following an identification parade staged by the police," explained the RPC.

According to the RPC, the suspect lured the minor girls in diverse dates by calling them to his house to run small errands, promising to pay them with cash.

Meanwhile, The United Nations in Tanzania has extended its deepest condolences to families and communities of children who have been brutally murdered in Njombe over the last few weeks.

"The attack and murder of children is unacceptable. Children have a fundamental right to be safe and be protected from violence so that they can enjoy their childhood and reach their full potential.

"The UN joins the government of the United Republic of Tanzania in condemning these heinous acts. As the UN, we stand ready to support the government in their effort of addressing the issue," said Mr Alvaro Rodriguez, the UN Resident Coordinator in Tanzania. "Additionally, we call upon all stakeholders to join hands to ensure that homes, schools and communities are safe areas for children."

He said that children are exposed to extreme forms of violence and exploitation in many parts of the world.

"This has to stop," said Ms Maniza Zaman, the UNICEF Representative in Tanzania. "No form of violence or abuse against a child is acceptable or permissible for any reason and any such act is an outright violation of their basic human rights."