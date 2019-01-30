Tanzania: Over 20,000 Chairs and Desks for Schools to Stave Off Shortage

Shortage of desks and chairs in secondary schools is soon going to be history following the arrival of 22,000 chairs and table from China, manufactured by Guangzhou Everprety Furniture Co. Ltd for use in secondary schools.

The chairs are part of 44, 620 chairs purchased from China at the cost of 2.9bn/= (or approximately USD 1.2 Million).

The next consignment is scheduled for February this year and will be distributed in secondary schools.

Assembling of the new chairs and tables has been going on at Lumumba secondary school, Karume Institute of Science and Technology (KIST), Paje-Mtule Secondary, and Mkokotoni Vocational Training centre on Unguja Island, while in Pemba, Fidel Castro, Kengeja, Mohamed- Juma-Pindua Secondary, Mkanyageni, and Utaani secondary schools.

"This is a big achievement in our struggle to solve the problem of shortage of desks in the country. The 44,620 seats will benefit about 88,520 students in secondary schools," said Mr Haroun Ali Suleiman- heading the 'Eleven member Desk Campaign committee' formed by President Ali Mohamed Shein in April 2017 to fundraise for enough seats in schools.

Mr Haroun said that the government decided to purchase the furniture from China because it is cheaper to buy there by 10 percent compared with the price in Tanzania mainland and also the issue of protecting forest in the country is important.

He said at the reception held at the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training headquarters, Mazizini to announce the arrival of the first consignment of the seats.

He said secondary schools will still have a deficit of 17,950 seats. "We still ask support from individuals, institutions and companies to donate funds to buy seats or desks for our children," said Mr Suleiman who serves as the Minister for State (Public Service, Constitution, Legal Affairs and Good Governance) said adding that after the problem is minimized in secondary schools; the focus will be Primary schools.

He said the aim is to end shortage of chairs/desks in all schools in Unguja and Pemba Islands because having better facilities is crucial in achieving development goals in improving education and students' performance.

Mr Suleiman said the of number of the students' have increased from 377,725 in 2017 to 408,179 last year in overall, necessitating search for enough desks for the increasing students both in primary and secondary.

"We ask for contribution, our Account at PBZ is 021103000713," he said. The 'Desk campaign committee chairperson' and his assistant Ms Riziki Pembe Juma (Minister for education and vocational training), appealed to students to maintain the seats so that they can use for long, "Avoid throwing or jumping on it unnecessarily."

Ms Juma said each student and teacher should safeguard schools properties including seats or desks from damage, warning that breaking or damage of a seat, the head teacher and students involved will be required to pay.

The Education Minister said that Zanzibar has been recording success in improving education sector by constructing new blocks, capacity of teachers, improving teachers welfare, improving libraries and laboratories for practicals and ensuring that congestion in classroom ends and all student seat comfortably.

Many parents, students and other stakeholders are happy with the developments so far thanking President Shein for leading the initiatives including re-introduction of free education from primary to secondary level.

According to Shein provision of free quality education in Zanzibar based on equality as well as ability of every individual was among the central objectives of the 1964 Zanzibar Revolution, and that "Remarkable progress has been attained in the education sector in the last 55 years."

Before the 1964 Zanzibar Revolution, there were few schools in Zanzibar, and the number of schools has increased substantially and more primary and secondary schools are being built and that the Government's objective of reinstating the system of providing free education in nursery and primary schools as well as secondary schools has been achieved.

For instance, the nursery schools have increased to 272 with a total of 72,151 students in 2018, compared to 2 schools with total of 60 students in 1963.

Primary schools have increased sevenfold. In total, they reached 434 schools with 201,166 students in 2018, compared to 19,106 students in 1963.

Likewise, secondary schools have increased to 268 schools with 126,913 students in 2018 compared to four schools which had only 734 students in 1963.

Now Zanzibar students get primary and secondary education without discrimination. In an effort to ease classroom congestion, the Government in collaboration with people built 60 classrooms as extensions of different primary and secondary schools in Unguja and Pemba.

In addition, 11 secondary school storey buildings have been built in different parts of Unguja and Pemba.

A new building of Karume Institute of Science and Technology has also been built and was inaugurated on 8th January, 2019 and that measures were taken to overcome various challenges in the education sector.

He said "We are happy to move forward in eliminating a shortage of classroom desks or seats, as a total of 44,620 school seats worth USD 1.3 million (equivalent to TZS 2.29 billion), were purchased in 2018 in the first phase of this special program. The consignments of these desks have already arrived and will soon be distributed to schools."

In supporting the move to have enough desks, the Regional Commissioner (RC), for Urban-West Region Mr Ayoub Mohamed Mahmoud decided to cut down trees from about 137 hectares forest to produce timber and make the seats for children in his region.

Mr Mahmoud said that despite ongoing nationwide campaign to have desks to cover all schools of Zanzibar, the response has been low prompting him to find a relatively quicker way of producing desks for his region.

"We decided to find trees to cut down and make timber for the desks, it is cheaper," he said.

He said about 33,000 desks are required for schools in his region and that the felling down of trees in Kichwele village, would save money, saying the desired desks would cost about 58,000/= each, instead of 212,000/= A committee led by Mr Mohammed Sheha Kheir has been formed to cut down about 3,045 trees from a rubber farm in north after consultations with authorities who approved the trees felling exercise that it would have no impact on environment.

According to Kheir, more than 12,000 desks are expected to be made from the timber and that it would narrow down the shortage of desks caused by increasing populations and construction of new school blocks.

The national target for 'schools desks national campaign committee' led by Chairperson Mr Haroun Ali Suleiman- Minister responsible for Good Governance and constitutional affairs is to end the shortage before the year 2020.