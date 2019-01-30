South Africa: Super Rugby Launches New Domain Name

Cape Town — SANZAAR and Super Rugby have adopted and launched super.rugby as the domain for the official tournament website.

Super Rugby subsequently becomes the first SANZAAR tournament to utilise the new domain, with the Rugby Championship to follow suit later in the year.

The Super Rugby official website http://www.super.rugby is the global home of all news, match highlights, facts and statistics for the tournament each year. This includes a complete record of all matches, including previous tournament results, up-to-date news and information, live match centre and highlights from every match of the season.

Super Rugby CEO Andy Marinos commented: "The new super.rugby domain will provide a much cleaner and clearer ability for rugby fans to search and find information on Super Rugby and it will improve search engine recognition and eliminate guess work between the old traditional url indices of .com, .co.(country), .net, etc.

".rugby will be a major digital pillar of Super Rugby's fan-engagement strategy, as we compete for a share of the global youth audience. Its direct relevance enhances the visibility, accessibility and engagement of a global sport that has 9.1 million players and 338 million fans worldwide. SANZAAR is very pleased to follow and support World Rugby in this exciting initiative for the sport."

World Rugby recently launched the .rugby internet domain, aimed at delivering multiple promotional benefits for the global rugby community.

SANZAAR Executive Board member and World Rugby vice chairperson Agustin Pichot added: "It is exciting to see SANZAAR and Super Rugby become the first entities after World Rugby to adopt the .rugby domain. Building a deeper connection with the youth audience is critical to the relevance and sustainability of sport and rugby is no different. The .rugby domain is an important fan-engagement enabler for rugby, a community promoter and protector and a potential new revenue stream for unions.

"World Rugby's and Super Rugby's strategy partners in this ground-breaking project are Roar.Rugby LLC.

Co-founder, chairperson and former professional footballer Ryan Nelsen, has welcomed SANZAAR to the .rugby family. "Super Rugby is one of the best and highest profile rugby competitions in the world. SANZAAR's new super.rugby address couldn't be clearer, more specific or directly relevant. Relevancy is a key driver behind search optimisation so this is a fantastic URL that will deliver powerful marketing results."

"Roar regularly sees rights holders, stakeholders and players have their brands or names squatted on by domain name speculators. We secured the .rugby Top Level Domain with a view to create a safe, secure and well curated digital space for the global Rugby community. This was important to us and our philosophy resonated strongly with SANZAAR. The new super.rugby domain is a wonderful example of the power and value of the new .rugby Top Level Domain."

Source: Sport24