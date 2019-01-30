Tanzania: No Relief Yet for Former Nida Chief, Five Suspects

Dar Es Salam — The former National Identification (Nida) director general, Mr Dickson Maimu, and five others will continue remaining behind bars until February 1.

Their rearrest comes barely a day after the suspects were acquitted of 100 charges of abuse of office, which included forgery, conspiracy and money laundering.

The six appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court where state attorney Simon Wankyo in collaboration with Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau lawyer Leoanard Swai, read 100 counts against them.

Other suspects in the case are former Nida commercial officer Avelin Momburi, director general of Aste Insurance Brokers Astery Ndege and former Nida transport officer George Ntalima.

The list also includes Gotham Internatianal Limited director Xavery Silverius and former Nida legal officer Sabina Raymond.

Mr Wankyo told resident magistrate Salum Ally that the accused committed the offences between July 19, 2011 and August, 2015 in different parts of the city. The accused were not allowed to enter any plea because the court lacks jurisdiction to entertain such cases.

The prosecution side requested the court to set a date for preliminary hearing because the investigation is already completed.

The resident magistrate adjourned the case to February 12, when it will come for mention.

On Monday, January 28, the Kisutu resident magistrate court dropped charges against Mr Maimu and five other former Nida officials after the Director of Public Prosecutions entered a nolle prosequi.

The DPP used Section 91 (1) of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA) to drop charges against Mr Maimu and co.