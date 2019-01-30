Namibia: Discontent Surfaces in Swanu

South West Africa National Union (Swanu) vice president Benjamin Limbo has called for the removal of the party's president and secretary general, claiming that their actions are slowly killing the party.

Limbo made the statement yesterday during a press conference at Katima Mulilo.

Tangeni Iijambo was elected party president in 2017, while Issaskar Hijakaere was recently appointed secretary general.

"We are not at peace because we are having problems with the president and the secretary general because for the past three years, they have not demonstrated that they have a political programme. The party seems to be non-existent. They seem to be more focused on their personal lives, and have shown no interest in the party. As a result, the party is sinking.

"As we speak, many branches of the party have died, and those branches were supposed to contribute to the number of votes the party is supposed to get to have more representation in parliament this year.

"Many of the remaining branches have been complaining to me as the vice president, asking what exactly is going on as the party is slowly dying. I feel as this is the year of elections. We need to deal with this issue so that at least before the elections, the party might be revived," Limbo stated.

He accused the two office-bearers of having hijacked the party for themselves, and strategically appointing friends into key positions. All this is being done without any consultation with other party members, he added.

"They do not listen to anybody. We have tried on several occasions to urge them to listen to the people, but they have refused. So, with all these problems, we strongly believe that they should step down," Limbo said.

He furthermore claimed that the president is removing people from their positions without following the party's constitution.

"I was not informed about the removal of the previous secretary general, nor were the members of the politburo or central committee informed of it as per the constitution. The central committee has not even decided on who is going to be our next representative in parliament, but there is already a letter suggesting that Iijambo should be the party's representative in parliament," he continued.

Limbo said the party has a 52-member central committee and 22-member politburo. "None of these people were consulted," he noted. Efforts to get comment from both Iijambo and Hijakaere were unsuccessful. Messages sent to their phones were also not answered.