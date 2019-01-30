Zimbabwe: Zim Korfball in Crisis

The Zimbabwe Korfball Federation appear to be heading for a showdown with the Sports Commission over their registration with the country's supreme sports body.

Their participation at the IKF World Korfball Championships in South Africa now hangs in the balance.

Zimbabwe qualified for the championship scheduled from August 1 to 10 in Durban, South Africa, when they hosted the All-Africa Korfball Championships at Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex last year. But the Zimbabwe Korfball Federation secretary-general, Ottilia Kurebwaseka, said they have had challenges to raise the participation fee as there appears to be a misunderstanding with the Sports Commission over their registration.

"The deadline was the 15th of January for the participation fee but they (IKF) had given us a leeway taking into consideration that we had no internet access for sometime.

"So they are still waiting for our payment but we haven't got any payment so far. We need 4 150 euros, at the moment we don't have anything.

"We are running around. But some of the companies are just saying to us the Sports Commission are saying you haven't registered yet we are registered with them.

"So, they cannot release their funds because they have been told we haven't registered with the Sports Commission," said Kurebwaseka.

They have met Sports Commission director, sport and recreation development, Joseph Muchechetere but nothing has materialised.

"When we went to the Sports Commission we met Muchechetere who openly said we don't know you but yet they registered us," said Kurebwaseka.

"He said even if you look for money we won't sign, we won't clear you to go for the World Championships and this left us baffled.

"Yet we are supposed to get help from our Ministry, from the Sports Commission." They say they have a certificate of registration confirming their registration on February 2, 2018.

Muchechetere said the korfball federation was registered but there were some requirements they have not yet met to be a "fully-fledged national association."