Namibia: N$33,5b Outstanding On Domestic Bonds

The outstanding amount on domestic bonds stood at N$33,5 billion as at the end of December, according to figures provided by the Bank of Namibia.

The government has issued over 20 bonds, including inflation-linked ones.

Responding to questions from The Namibian, Kazembire Zemburuka, deputy director of corporate communications at the Bank of Namibia said the government issues bonds to fund the budget deficit.

According to the 2018/19 budget, the country's deficit stood at close to N$8,31 billion, while debt levels stood at roughly N$83,3 billion.

Zemburuka said debt issuance is also meant to develop the local financial markets as it creates benchmarks for corporates who may need to raise funds from the market, saying over the years, the government introduced new bonds and also successfully redeemed those that had matured.

He added that despite the prevailing economic conditions, the year 2018 saw improved demand for government securities relative to the previous year, implying that the market continues to have an appetite for government debt securities.

Zemburuka further added that this, however, is not a surprise as investors tend to take a long-term approach over which the country's economy is expected to recover and perform relatively well in the medium to long term.

Asked whether interest rates affect fixed income securities, Zemburuka said: "The demand for fixed income securities generally fluctuates with changes in interest rates, among other factors. However, there has been no change in the policy rate in Namibia over last year.

"Notwithstanding the effects of interest rate developments in other markets such as South Africa, there were minimal interest rates related effects on the demand for government fixed-income instruments during 2018. As such, interest rates have not had a bearing on the demand for government fixed-rate bonds."

He reiterated that the appetite for government securities has been steady over the past year, and there has been no need to institute particular measures to spur demand.

However, while increased borrowing can be useful in settling the debt, it, unfortunately, does not in any way curb the budget deficit.

"As such, in line with the fiscal consolidation stance, the government is committed to finding additional measures to increase revenue to fund the budget deficit and moderate the pace of debt accumulation. Besides, the BoN, together with the ministry of finance, will continue to evaluate the needs of local and international investors so that it can issue instruments that match the needs of the market," he added.

On the amount expected to be raised through domestic bonds and treasury bills this year, Zemburuka said the annual borrowing requirement is determined by the budget deficit which is derived from the national budget presented to parliament by the finance minister.

This will be presented during the budget speech sometime in March.

Meanwhile, N$4,7 billion has been raised through the ILBs since their introduction in 2015, namely the GI22, GI25, GI29 and the GI33 (which was introduced during 2018).

"Any plans to introduce additional inflation-linked bonds or any other new instrument will be revealed when the 2019/20 fiscal year borrowing plan is disseminated to the market," said the deputy director.

In line with fixed income, Simonis Storm Securities said the Namibian yield curve narrowed by 12,6 basis points (bps) since November 2018 to the beginning of January 2019, saying the most significant gains were realised on the short to medium dated bonds, recording an average yield of 14,5bps.

Making these points in their report titled 'Quarterly Economics and Fixed Income 1Q2019: "What Lies Ahead in 2019?" , Simonis added that the GC27 widened by 18,3bps during the period under review.

A yield curve is defined as a curve on a graph in which the yield of fixed-interest securities are plotted against the length of time they have to run to maturity.

"The overall narrowing of the yield curve in January 2019 can be attributed to the less hawkish probability of interest rate hikes in South Africa coupled with increasing sentiment for positive economic growth in 2019. Furthermore, we expect the yield curve to be less volatile in the first quarter of 2019 as the South African Reserve Bank is expected to be less hawkish in 2019.

"However, we are of the view that the second quarter of 2019 will retain volatility due to the heightened possibility of a credit downgrade in South Africa coupled with possible risks resulting from the South African election outcome," Simonis noted.