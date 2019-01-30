Namibia: Kahimise Gets Order to Halt Third Suspension

The chief executive officer of the City of Windhoek, Robert Kahimise, yesterday succeeded in getting the High Court to halt a meeting where a third attempt to suspend him from his post was expected to be made.

Kahimise filed an urgent application against the Municipal Council of Windhoek in the Windhoek High Court on Monday, after the council notified him on Friday last week that the city council had decided the previous day to lift his suspension - while he was also notified that the council intended to again consider whether he should be suspended from his post.

Kahimise was invited to make representations at a meeting scheduled for 14h30 yesterday on the council's intention to again suspend him.

However, in terms of an order issued by acting judge Claudia Claasen yesterday, lawyers representing Kahimise and the municipal council agreed to have the urgent application, which was also scheduled to be heard yesterday, postponed to 8 February for a hearing, while it was also ordered that the hearing on Kahimise's possible suspension should not take place until the pending High Court proceedings have been concluded.

The city council first decided in October last year to suspend Kahimise in connection with an allegation that he had received funding from the City of Windhoek for doctoral studies at institutions in Israel and France, without proper approval having been given by the council's management committee for that study aid.

According to Kahimise, though, the city's mayor and chairperson of its management committee approved his participation in the city's study aid programme. He has also suggested that his suspension was linked to attempts by some city council members to end the suspension of Windhoek City Police chief Abraham Kanime, who was suspended by the city council in March last year.

Kahimise was notified of his suspension on 22 October. Only three days later, the management committee decided to withdraw the letter in which he had been informed of his suspension - after Kahimise's lawyer, Patrick Kauta, charged in correspondence with Windhoek mayor Muesee Kazapua that Kahimise had not been given an opportunity to be heard before he was suspended, and that the suspension was unlawful and irregular.

Kahimise was also informed he was being reinstated - but eight days later, on 2 November, he was again informed that the council intended to suspend him.

On 5 November - three days after his second suspension - Kahimise had a dispute with the City of Windhoek registered at the Office of the Labour Commissioner. In a summary of the dispute, he alleged he was not informed of the reasons for his planned suspension or given an opportunity to be heard before the city council decided to suspend him; that the council did not obtain the minister of urban and rural development's prior approval for his suspension; and that the meeting at which the council decided to again suspend him was not properly convened in terms of the Local Authorities Act.

In the urgent application filed on Monday, Kahimise is claiming that the city council "was influenced by ulterior motives", related to some council members' intention to at all costs reinstate Kanime, when it decided to again suspend him in November.

He is also arguing that arbitration proceedings between him and the city council are pending at the Office of the Labour Commissioner, and that the hearing that was scheduled to take place yesterday was set to be a farce, since the council had demonstrated its bias against him.