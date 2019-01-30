Namibia: Hanse-Himarwa Optimistic About New Curriculum

Education minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa says the implementation of the new curriculum in schools has been a success since 2015.

She made the remarks to The Namibian on Monday in response to calls by various political parties and teachers' unions for the government to implement the new curriculum with caution.

At a press conference in Windhoek last week, Swanu president Tangeni Iijambo raised concerns that the current education system was designed to cause 13 and 14-year-old pupils to drop out of high school, something Swanu does not condone. Iijambo said the implementation of the new education curriculum should be gradual, and not be imposed on the Namibian child.

Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) spokesperson Elma Dienda also said in a media statement that the introduction of the new curriculum had resulted in chaos at schools throughout the country.

The Teachers Union of Namibia and the Namibia National Teachers' Union expressed concerns whether the new system will work or fail.

However, Hanse-Himarwa said the implementation started in 2015 at the junior primary phase, in 2016 at the senior primary phase, in 2017 in Grade 8, in 2018 in Grade 9 and in 2019 in Grade10.

The minister explained that the ministry is now only left with two years to implement the new curriculum, starting with Grade 11 in 2020 and Grade 12 in 2021.

"It is not something we started implementing now. It has gone smoothly so far without major challenges.We are almost at the end of implementation, clearly because it worked. The reform addresses the demands of the 2011 education conference, such as the reintroduction of technical subjects," she said.

The concerned political parties and unions also noted that there was confusion among teachers regarding what they are expected to do in classrooms due to insufficient training.

Hanse-Himarwa responded that principals and teachers have been undergoing training since the start of implementation in 2015, and there are indeed funds appropriated for that purpose.

"This is the third time that the curriculum has been reviewed, but this is the largest reform. Obviously, any reform comes with challenges, but these are seasonal," the minister observed.