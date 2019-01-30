South Africa: Pitch Black Afro Trial Postponed Again

The magistrate presiding over the trial of rapper Thulani Ngcobo - better known as Pitch Black Afro - who is accused of killing his wife - denied the State a two-hour adjournment on Wednesday morning.

Instead Magistrate Piet Du Plessis told prosecutor Mzamo Mathe that he would rather postpone the case to another date.

Mathe asked for a two-hour adjournment in order to go through an affidavit filed by Ngcobo's lawyer, Meshack Maluleke, ahead of the bail application.

The supplementary affidavit was filed after Maluleke asked for an adjournment during the previous appearance last week.

He told the court at the time that he could not continue with Ngcobo's bail application because he wanted to supply the court with a supplementary affidavit, on top of the previous one he had handed over, when the bail hearing began two weeks ago.

The magistrate also denied an application by photographers who wanted to take pictures of Ngcobo. He said no one was allowed to take pictures in his courtroom and, should anyone be found taking pictures, he or she would be held in contempt of court.

Du Plessis then postponed the case until Thursday.

Ngcobo asked for an interpreter because he could not hear properly.

He looked reserved, unlike previous occasions where he appeared jovial and greeted the courtroom. This time, he simply walked into the courtroom from the holding cells and later waved at his mother when led back to the cells.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said there was nothing they could do to change the magistrate's mind.

Mjonondwane said, after Mathe had received the affidavit, there were things that he wanted to go through before the hearing could resume.

"We are in the hands of the court. We can't control the court. Maybe there are other cases that the court wanted to deal with, hence the magistrate postponed our case to tomorrow," she said.

Ngcobo's bail application has been delayed over the past two weeks because the State was confirming the address where he intends to live if he is released on bail.

He is facing charges of premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice, after his wife Catherine Modusane died at a Johannesburg bed and breakfast on December 31.

She had sustained injuries to her upper body.

Previously, News24 reported that a member of social justice group Vuka Mzansi Movement, Khanyisani Vilakazi, had said that he knew the couple personally and that a fight had apparently occurred between the two on the night Modusane died.

