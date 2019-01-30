Liberia: ANC Holds Extra Convention

Monrovia — Delegates from the 15 counties Saturday, January 26, gathered at the headquarters of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) to finalize adaptation of the party's by-laws and constitution. Delegates represented their respective counties on the basis of size and population of the county.

The adoption of the constitution set the stage for the executive committee member of the party to set a date for the election of party officials. The event was the party's second extra ordinary convention since the birth of the party in 2016.

Mr. Alexander Cummings, political leader of the ANC told partisans that effort by them to adopt the bylaw is the first but major step to building the best political party in the history of Liberia.

"We are embarking on a journey of trying to impress our people. They need not to accept mediocrity; they need not to accept incompetent and corruption and stealing. We will be put under a lot of pressure but I assure you we will not relent. It is our obligation to hold the government accountable.

"We are not doing it for political reasons or gains but in the interest of the Liberian people. We are going to hold them accountable for our money. This money could go toward schools and health sector. Giving the enormity of the task, we need to hold our government accountable to do what's right for the Liberian people."

The ANC political leader called on delegates at the extra convention to prepare to do things differently for the sake of country and the party.

"Change is the mandate let us prepare to change for the party and the Liberian people."

No More Diplomacy

For his part, the party's Vice Standard Bearer Mr. Jeremiah Sulonteh, promised to put aside his diplomatic posture because according to him the language spoken by majority of the population is not diplomacy. He didn't further explain what exactly he meant.

Also speaking, Senator Daniel Naathan of Gbapolu County, called on partisans of the ANC to be patient, sincere to bring a halt to what he called a bad situation because according to him the country is bleeding.

"The real work of this movement is where the majority of the people are so we need to reactivate the county offices and don't wait until election. I know people are planning to hunt us that are talking but I will not be deterred if I will die in support of the law I will die," he said.