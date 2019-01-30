Liberia: Senate Adjourns Prematurely

The Plenary of the Liberian Senate turned into a theater of drama and subsequently adjourned prematurely after a war of words ensued between Senator Prince Yormie Johnson alias (PYJ) of Nimba County and Senator Sando Johnson of Bomi County.

It all started when Senator Sando Johnson of Bomi County was given the chance to brief the plenary of the Liberian Senate on his legislative break at which time he mentioned the issues of the establishment of war and economic crimes court in Liberia, a statement which angered the Nimba County Senator.

"Pro-Tempore and fellow colleagues, during our legislative break we were working with some individuals for the establishment of the war crimes court here in Liberia. Justice is not for one-person, former President Charles Taylor is facing justice and so others need to do same," the Bomi County Senator noted.

The Bomi County lawmaker further stated that the issue of missing LRD16billion should not be taken lightly and as such; they as legislators should ensure that this issue is properly handled in the best interest of the Liberian people.

Upon the completion of Senator Sando Johnson's statement, Nimba County Senator Prince Johnson took serious exception thereby raising some questions to Senator Sando Johnson about his personal initiatives in Bomi County and the status of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) under the leadership of former President Charles Taylor.

"Pro-Tempore and distinguish colleagues we thank the distinguish Senator from Bomi for his beautiful explanation about what is going on in Bomi, but I have just two questions for him. I want to know what is his personal project in the county and two, he talked about L$16billion or whatever billion, during the time of Mr. Taylor, where was the Central Bank, was it in his house under his mattress?" PYJ asked the Bomi Senator.

But in response to PYJ question, Senator Johnson, a staunch ally of former President Taylor replied by saying "what did Senator Johnson do with the people's money he took to the Independent National Patriotic Front of Liberia's (INPFL) base? This is a man who went and looted the Euro bank and took all of the people's money from there, so what did he do with the money? This man looted a whole bank," the Bomi County Senator stressed.

Meanwhile, this altercation between the two senators led to the premature and abrupt adjournment of the Liberian Senate's session to Tuesday January 29, 2019.

Following this, Senators Prince Johnson of Nimba County and Sando Johnson of Bomi County began rolling allegations at each other in open plenary, a situation which led to the abrupt end of the Senate Tuesday's session on Capitol Hill.