Liberia: 'We Didn't Fail'

President George Weah Monday told lawmakers his administration has stabilized the nation's struggling economy and that his first year in office has not been a failure.

He claimed present socio economic conditions in the country are better than what he inherited.

Government intents to reduce poverty by 23% percent by the end of 2023, by providing greater income security for an additional one million Liberians who now live below the poverty line, the President said.

" By 2023, we expect the economy to grow by a further 4.7 percent, on account of further expansion in commercial gold production, growth in the agricultural and forestry sectors, formation of Special Economic Zones, and other economic reforms envisage under the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development.

"Even with these optimistic recovery forecasts, our projected growth rates are still below the pre-Ebola period, when the economy grew on average by 7.5 percent annually."

Weah: Today, I can state with understandable pride, that we did not disappoint our people; neither did we fail them.

With the support from our two other branches of Government and our International Partners during the course of our first year in office, I can confidently state that Liberia is far better today under our leadership, than it was twelve months ago when we were entrusted with the mandate to serve our people. This is also because of the diligence and tenacity that we brought to the process. We were resolved for change, and we remained committed to that cause during our first year of service to our people.

'We will not rest until we reach our zenith.

'We will not rest until we pave that last road leading to the remotest part of our country.

'We will not rest until prices of basic commodities are made affordable; and the equitable distribution of our national wealth is achieved.

'We will not rest until we see improvements in every sector of our society.