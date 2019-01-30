Djibouti: Al-Shabaab Ambushed Djibouti's Military Convoy in Somalia

Al-Shabaab militants ambushed Djibouti military convoy, resulting in fierce fighting, security sources said. The incident occurred on Saturday evening in an area near Buuran village which lies on the border between Middle Shabelle and Hiran regions.

Al-Shabaab fighters and troops from Somali and the African Union peacekeeping mission clashed on Sunday, a senior official said, while the group said it had killed 6 soldiers.

The incident took place in an area along Fidow and Burane road in Middle Shabelle region.

Speaking to VOA Somali, Mire Hussein Siyad, Jalalaqsi Assistant District Commissioner, who confirmed the attack said Al-Shabaab fighters ambushed the convoy from Jalalaqsi on their way to Middle Shabelle region.

"The ambush turned into a fierce fight between Al-Shabaab and SNA backed by AMISOM. We understand fighting took hours, but we do not have the figure of casualties," he stated.

In a statement posted on its online affiliate media, Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack saying its fighters killed six soldiers and destroyed military vehicles during the attack.

"We have killed six soldiers including Somali and AMISOM soldiers, and we also destroyed one vehicle," the statement reads in part.

The casualty figure could not be immediately independently verified.

Al-Shabaab which had been fighting Somali and continental forces for more than a decade wants to drive out troops from African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

The group still controls several villages and towns in Southern Somalia.