23 January 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia/Togo: Gambia's Automatic Nations Cup Chances Lowered After Togo Protest Ditched

By By Sulayman Bah

Gambia's chances of a direct push to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations now lean precariously after CAF rejected a protest against Togo.

The Gambian football federation had hoped to get the points off Togo when it filed an appeal contesting the eligibility of Adewale Oloufade thought to be a Nigerian.

The Union Douala of Cameroon's midfielder was used in the 1-1 tie with Gambia away in Lome.

Spelling of the left-back's name differed a bit in available documents submitted of him and Gambia believed this could constitute and add up to its strong arguments.

The Scorpions would have been scaling to second place in Group D on eight points which would then guarantee automatic qualification if Tom Saintfiet's charges get to beat Algeria in the coming final qualifier.

However, those dreams came crashing on the back of Confederation of African Football (CAF) decision to accept Togo's version of events proving the aforesaid player was born in Lome.

In spite of this development, Gambia can still qualify but hugely hinging on beating Algeria by a huge margin and hoping outcome of Togo-Benin's fixture go their way.

