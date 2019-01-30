Nigeria: 'Environmental Pollution in Rivers in Worrisome Dimension'

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) gubernatorial candidate, Hon. Victor Fingesi,has said he will tackle the environmental challenges of Rivers State if voted into power.

Hon. Fingesi, who spoke to our reporter in Okrika, Okrika Local Government Area of the state where he was endorsed by traditional rulers of the area, said the issue of environmental pollution in thestate is assuming a worrisome dimension,and assured that if voted his administration will address the root cause of the problem.

He identified oil bunkering, operation of illegal refineries and the activities of some multi-national oil companies as the major cause of oil pollution and environmental hazards in the state, saying, he will work out modalities to tackle the challenges.

"One of the cardinal focuses of our administration is to create an enabling environment where everything will be in place positively. If you don't have conducive environment, especially as it affects our surroundings, it will impact negatively on us," he said.

He noted that Rivers State has been in the forefront when the issue of pollution is discussed, saying environment is something they cannot play with because it can enrich them, it can kill and it can also be made useless to them.

"We will be working with oil companies to fashion out the best possible means to making sure that oil pollution is reduced to its nearest minimum," he said.

He said that if voted, his administration will create jobs that will engage youth in meaningful ventures,adding that when youth are gainfully employed they will not have time to engage in illegal oil bunkering which, he noted, is the major cause of environmental pollution.