Tunisia: Need to Review List of Tax-Exempted Products

Tunis/Tunisia — It is imperative to review the list of products exempted from taxes so as to expand it to all bilateral trade conventions in the Arab Maghreb region, Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA) President Samir Majoul indicated.

Taking part in the Maghreb Economic Forum, organised on Monday in Mauritania's Nouakchott by the Mauritanian National Employers Confederation (CNPM) and the Maghreb Union of Businessmen, Majoul recommended promoting Tunisian investors in the Maghreb markets to help them invest freely and without conditions, according to an UTICA press release Tuesday.

Majoul pointed out the importance of tripartite partnership between Maghreb and African enterprises, given that the African countries are becoming an attractive space for investment and commercial transactions.

The volume of the current co-operation between Maghreb countries does not reflect their economic potential, he pointed out, calling for the need the further boost Maghreb economic co-operation for the benefit of all stakeholders, by establishing a joint Maghreb economic space as the European Union or the other major international groupings, which will contribute to the reinforcement of economic development in the Maghreb region.

The Maghreb Businessmen Union was founded in 2007 and includes the UTICA, the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM), the CNPM, the General Confederation of Algerian Enterprises (CGEA) and the Libyan Businessmen Council (LBC).