Western Sahara: Congress of French Communist Youth Endorses Motion in Support of Sahrawi People's Struggle

Paris (France) — The participants in the 42nd Congress of the French Communist Youth Movement unanimously endorsed a motion on Western Sahara calling for support of the struggle of the Sahrawi people to exercise their right to self-determination, as provided for in international law, the resolutions of the UN General Assembly and Security Council.

The motion strongly condemned the recent decision of the European Parliament, which includes Western Sahara in the EU-Morocco trade agreement, in violation of international law and, in particular, the ruling of the European Court of Justice of December 2016.

The Congress expessed its support for Sahrawi political prisoner Naama Asfari and his wife Claude Mangin Asfari in their fight for the respect of basic rights of all Sahrawi militants and activists detained by the Moroccan authorities and called on France to defend them.