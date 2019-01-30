Kenya: Doctors at KNH Successfully Re-Attach Chopped Off Boy's Manhood

Photo: Nairobi News

The Kenyatta National Hospital.

Nairobi — Doctors at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) have successfully managed to re-attach a 16-year-old boy boy's manhood which had been chopped off with a kitchen knife.

Speaking during a press conference at the institution on Wednesday, the team leader Stanley Khainga stated that the boy was referred to the hospital after he was violently mutilated.

He explained that the surgery was successful despite the fact that the boy was attended to eight hours after the incident.

"He was a referral from one of the county hospitals with a history of assault by unknown persons on December 18 at about 1am in the night. The penis was amputated at its base using a kitchen knife. The patient arrived at KNH at about 9am and his case was reviewed immediately by the plastic surgery and urology teams," he stated.

He revealed that the surgery made it possible for the boy to regain full use of the organ.

"The patient should be able to urinate... the patient should be able to reproduce and have a self-improved image."