East Africa: KenGen Named Region's Best Sustainable Power Producer

A technician fixes a faulty electricity line (file photo).

Nairobi — Kenya Electricity Generating Company (PLC) has emerged East Africa's Best Sustainable Power Producer in the 2018 Capital Finance International Awards.

KenGen won the award for its deliberate focus on renewable energy - which accounts for 84 per cent of the company's power sources.

KenGen was also awarded the top honour for its sustained effort, through the KenGen Foundation, to implement its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities that impact on communities that live around its power installations and projects.

KenGen Managing Director and CEO, Rebecca Miano, said the award recognizes the company's effort to enhance renewable energy sources for the country.

"It also recognizes the deliberate efforts we have taken to implement our Good to Great strategy and also ensuring sustainability of the company from one generation to another," said Miano.

At the same time, Miano said the award recognised KenGen's sustainability efforts in energy generation which she said was focused on geothermal generation, an energy source that is not only renewable but also sustainable and not affected by weather.

Capital Finance International commended KenGen for its efforts to drive Kenya's renewable energy path, and for its responsible corporate citizenry especially its robust, impactful, and sustainable CSR projects.

"The CFI.co judging panel gives KenGen top marks for its good corporate citizenship and congratulates Kenya Electricity Generating Company on its 2018 award win for Best Sustainable Power Producer (East Africa)," said Lucinda Cherryson, the Awards Liaison Officer in the awards Judge's report.

The Award comes at a time KenGen is finalizing the development of the 165.4MW Olkaria V Geothermal Project, which is due for commissioning in July this year, bringing to 699.4MW the total installed Geothermal energy capacity by KenGen.