Namibia Calls On International Community to Allow Venezuela to Resolve Its Internal Issues

The government has called on the international community to allow the people of Venezuela to resolve their internal issues in an amicable and peaceful manner and within the confines of the Venezuelan constitution, according to an official this week.

Namibia has been following with great concern the political developments in Venezuela, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Hon. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said in a statement .

Nandi-Ndaitwah said the concern is that the political developments are arising from the unwarranted interference in the domestic affairs of Venezuela by foreign powers.

The elections were conducted in accordance with the domestic laws of Venezuela without any external interference, she added.

According to Nandi-Ndaitwah the domestic electoral laws of Venezuela provide mechanisms in which electoral disputes are to be addressed.

In that light Nandi-Ndaitwah said Namibia stands in solidarity with the people of Venezuela.