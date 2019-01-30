30 January 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 2 Arrested At or Tambo With Rhino Horn Worth R2m in Their Luggage

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police have arrested two people with 10 pieces of rhino horn worth R2m in their luggage at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

"During an intelligence-driven operation, members of the detective team at the airport followed up information about the smuggling of horns.

"The suspects arrived at the airport with the intention of boarding a flight to Vietnam, but they were intercepted by the SAPS team and their luggage was searched," Lieutenant Colonel Katlego Mogale said in a statement on Wednesday.

The arrest on Tuesday night followed an investigation by the members of the multi-disciplinary team at the airport, he said.

"This arrest is indicative of their commitment to rid the airport of criminality.

"Successes such as this, are a culmination of efforts that form part of the revised strategy that has been implemented at the OR Tambo International Airport," Mogale added.

The suspects - aged 36 and 40 - were charged with illegal possession of rhino horn and will appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court soon.

Source: News24

South Africa

Lucky Escape for Passengers Whose Car Plunged Into River On New Year's Eve

Five people had a lucky escape this evening after they drove off the side of a bridge along Witkoppen road in Fourways… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.