South Africa: 2 Arrested At or Tambo With Rhino Horn Worth R2m in Their Luggage

Police have arrested two people with 10 pieces of rhino horn worth R2m in their luggage at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

"During an intelligence-driven operation, members of the detective team at the airport followed up information about the smuggling of horns.

"The suspects arrived at the airport with the intention of boarding a flight to Vietnam, but they were intercepted by the SAPS team and their luggage was searched," Lieutenant Colonel Katlego Mogale said in a statement on Wednesday.

The arrest on Tuesday night followed an investigation by the members of the multi-disciplinary team at the airport, he said.

"This arrest is indicative of their commitment to rid the airport of criminality.

"Successes such as this, are a culmination of efforts that form part of the revised strategy that has been implemented at the OR Tambo International Airport," Mogale added.

The suspects - aged 36 and 40 - were charged with illegal possession of rhino horn and will appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court soon.

Source: News24