Ghana: Berekum Municipal Assembly Provides Scholarships for 73 Students

The Berekum Municipal Assembly in the Brong-Ahafo Region last year spent a total of GH¢38,650.00 on scholarships and bursaries for brilliant but needy students in the area.

The amount being part of the Internally Generated Fund (IGF) was spent on about 73 students and pupils who sought the assembly's assistance to enable them to further their education.

The Berekum Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Kofi Adjei, who disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times said the assembly was also working to replace dilapidated educational infrastructure in the municipality to enhance teaching and learning.

He was speaking during a ceremony to hand over classroom blocks and health facilities to some beneficiary communities in the Berekum area.

The projects constructed at the cost of GH¢608,751.00 were dotted around communities such as Akatim, Kyereyawkrom, Nyamebekyere and in the Berekum township among others.

At Akatim, Mr Adjei inaugurated a three-unit classroom block constructed at the cost of GH¢187, 039.66 for the Junior High School students in the community.

The acting chief of Akatim, Osofo Ransford Nkrumah thanked the government for the construction of the school block indicating that due to poor infrastructure most teachers refused posting to the area because of the poor infrastructure.

He, however, appealed for the provision of teachers' quarters to house the teachers who had to travel several kilometres to the community to teach.

A two unit semi-detached nurses quarters constructed at the cost of GH¢179,761.00 for health workers at Kyereyawkrom was also inaugurated by the MCE.

Hitherto the people of Kyereyawkrom travelled about 12 kilometres to Biadan to access healthcare.

The Odikro of Kyereyawkrom, Nana Kyere Kofi commended the government for initiating a number of projects such as the health facility and connecting the community to the national electricity grid to better their lives.

He appealed to the government to consider improving on the road network in the area in order to help farmers cart their produce to marketing centres.

The chief also urged the people to support the government in all its policies especially the Planting for Food and Jobs in order to boost food production in the country.