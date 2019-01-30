Ghana: Kennedy Agyapong to Face Privileges Committee for Contempt

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has been hauled before parliament's privileges committee on charges of contempt of parliament.

The invitation, triggered by Asawase member and Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, is in connection with the murder of Ahmed Hussein-Suale, an undercover journalist with private investigate firm, Tiger Eye PI.

Alhaji Muntaka wants Kennedy Agyapong to be punished for allegedly exposing Ahmed Hussein-Suale to danger by disclosing his identity.

The minority caucus in parliament had earlier called for the prosecution of Mr Agyapong for allegedly calling for violence against the late investigative journalist, following the airing of the 'Number 12' documentary which exposed corruption in football management.

Mr Agyapong during the airing of a counter piece titled, "Who Watches the Watchman", splashed Ahmed's pictures on his Net 2 television channel, disclosed his residential address and called on people to beat him anywhere they saw him.

Stressing for action against the outspoken lawmaker on the floor of parliament in Accra yesterday, Alhaji Muntaka said his colleague's action had brought the name of the house into disrepute.

Making reference to Article 112 of the 1992 Constitution, Alhaji Muntaka said Mr Agyapong's action was an affront to the dignity of parliament.

According to Alhaji Muntaka, every Member of Parliament swore to uphold the laws of the country, including the Criminal and other Offences Act, 1960 which in his view had been breached by the Assin Central MP.

The standing order of the house and the code of conduct for Members of Parliament have also been breached, Alhaji Muntaka said.

Quoting Section 20(1) of the Criminal Offences Act which implicates anyone who directly or indirectly, instigates, commands, solicits, or in any manner purposely aids, facilitates or promotes the commission of any crime, Alhaji Muntaka said Kennedy Agyapong's comments "unfortunately led to the death of" Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

In his view, the Assin Central legislator had also breached the code of conduct for MPs which says, "a Member of Parliament shall conduct himself in a manner that reflects creditably on the dignity of the House and not conduct him or herself in a manner which could reasonably be regarded as bringing his or her position into disrepute."

With all these alleged violations, Alhaji Muntaka submitted that "it is on this basis, Mr Speaker, that I humbly request you and the House to refer my colleague to the privileges committee so that I will be there to provide all the details and evidence that I believe will lead to him being found guilty and punished, so that the dignity of this House is protected,"

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, on his part supported the call by the Minority Chief Whip for action against Mr Agyapong.

The Speaker of Parliament Aaron Mike Oquaye, in his ruling referred the matter to the privileges committee to determine whether or not the Assin Central lawmaker was culpable.

This is the second time Mr Agyapong will be appearing before the committee for charges of contempt after he was hauled before it by Alhaji Muntaka for calling the House "cheap."

The report on him in that matter is yet to be adopted or rejected by the House.