Ghana: Man Fined for Defrauding Teacher

A circuit court at Goaso in the Asunafo North municipality of Brong-Ahafo Region has convicted and imposed a fine of GH¢1,200.00 on an unemployed person with disability (PWD), Mark Adjei, 29, for defrauding a teacher.

The court in addition asked the convict whose right hand has been amputated to pay an amount of GH¢4000.00 to one Salifu Halidu, a complainant whom he defrauded.

The court presided over by Mr Alexander Graham said in default, Adjei who was charged with "defrauding by false pretence" would serve a 12-month jail term.

The accused was convicted on his own plea and prayed the court for "mercy", saying "it is my first time as offender".

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Peter Kwaku Abochie told the court the complainant Halidu is a teacher by profession at Yamatwa in the Western Region while the convict is a resident of Noberkaw in the Asunafo South District of Brong-Ahafo.

He said in July, 2017, the convict created a whatsapp group, named it "God's Eye" and advertised an Australian travel and tour business firm responsible for securing visas for people who expressed interest to work in Australia.

According to the prosecution the convict posed as the only agent for visa acquisition and thus gave his contact telephone number (0558029049) for interested persons to contact him.

Chief Inspector Abochie said consequently convict demanded GH¢2,500.00 from the complainant to facilitate the processing of the visa and other documents.

He said a week later convict informed complainant that he had secured the visa and they must meet at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to be given the plane ticket for departure to Australia.

He said convict gave October 15, 2017, 0700 hours as the departure date and time and told complainant to bring additional GH¢1500.00.

Chief Inspector Abochie said GH¢500.00 was convict's stewardship fee and GH¢1000.00 was to be changed into United State dollars for complainant.

The prosecution said shortly after convict received the amount he left the airport and switched off his mobile phone while the complainant became stranded there.

Chief Inspector Abochie said the complainant did not receive any visa, plane ticket and any amount of US dollars from convict to make his Australia travel a reality.

A case was made to the police and convict was arrested at his hideout at Noberkaw and charged with the offence after investigations.