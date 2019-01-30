Ghana: Enchi College of Education Holds Matriculation

Enchi College of Education (ENCHICO) has held its maiden matriculation ceremony to welcome 350 new students into the 2018/2019 academic year.

In an address, the Principal, Mr Philip Ntaah congratulated the fresh men and women for gaining admission into the institution.

He said during the academic year's admission process, ENCHICO received a total of 1,250 applications out of which 350, comprising of 193 males and 157 females were admitted to pursue Bachelor of Education degree programmes in colleges of education across Ghana.

Mr Ntaah indicated that currently the college offers a Senior High School (SHS) degree programme, which specializes in French, English and Ghanaian languages as well as Social Studies, History, Geography, Religious and Moral Education.

He noted that apart from the awards that has been instituted by their mentoring institution, the University of Cape Coast to motivate students who excelled, management of the college have also added other packages for hardworking tutors.

The principal challenged the fresh students to focus on their studies and eschew all negative vices so that they could win the awards.

He said the students who failed to make the grade point would be withdrawn by management of the college.

Mr Ntaah expressed his appreciation to the Aowin Municipal Assembly for improving upon sanitation conditions on campus, providing streetlights and the extension of national grid to others part of the school.

"The assembly is providing the college with technical support to a project initiated by the college management and Students Representatives Council to build a college sports complex," he said.

According to him, GCB Bank in Enchi has already donated GHȼ5,000.00 towards the commencement of the project while others have pledged to assist them.

He called on individuals and institutions in Enchi and beyond to support the college to enable them put up the magnificent sport complex.

The principal appealed to the government to construct the roads and pavements on campus to uplift the status of the institution. GNA