Ghana: Wa Police Investigate Death of Student

The Wa District Police have launched an investigation into the death of Enoch Akondoh, a final year student of University for Development Studies (UDS) in the Wa Campus of the school.

The 25-year old student of the Faculty of Planning and Land Management is alleged to have committed suicide, last Saturday.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr Adongo Apiiya, the Wa District Crime Officer, told the Ghana News Agency that, they had started investigations to ascertain the cause of his death.

"The body has been conveyed to the Wa regional hospital for post-mortem to be conducted by the doctors to tell us the cause of death," he said, "but as at now we cannot tell whether it was suicide or not".

He said they had asked the university authorities to invite his parents to identify the body before the post-mortem.

According to ASP Apiiya, a report was made to them by the landlord of the hostel, where the deceased was living together with other students, that Akondoh had been found hanging in his room.

Dr Cuthbert Baataar, Vice Dean of Students' Office, said the university officials "have skeletal information" about the incident since it happened during the weekend.

Mr James Anbazu, the Registrar, refuted claims that the student allegedly killed himself because of poor examination performance, saying, "Even some of his lecturers are saying he was a very good student, and scored 68 per cent in project work, one of the most difficult courses".

He added that the "University has robust counselling services in all departments", and in recent years, established e-counselling centre to take care of students "who do not want to be identified".

Students were seen going about their normal academic duties on the campus when the GNA visited the campus.