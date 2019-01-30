Angola Declines Participation in the Venice Biennale 2019

Luanda — The Angolan Ministry of Culture on Tuesday, in Luanda, announced that although it had expressed interest in participating in the 58th Venice Biennial International Art Exhibition,Venice Biennale 2019, conditions and guarantees for the country's participation in this event have determined a cancellation of this plan.

On a press release sent to ANGOP, the ministerial department said that structural reasons dictated the redefinition of budgets and priorities for the culture sector at the national level.

"The Ministry of Culture reaffirms its commitment to continuing creating the conditions for Angola's participation in international events, as long as its good image and the prestige it has won are preserved," the document reads.

Angola has participated in the Venice Biennale since 2013, having won the Golden Lion at the time, the highest award awarded to a country's pavilion. The Venice Biennial has been the most important and prestigious cultural and artistic event in the world for more than a century and since its foundation has been at the forefront of research and promotion of new artistic trends, among the most important in the world in the branch of contemporary arts and architecture.