Namibia: Geingob Instructs City to Reinstate Kahimise, Kanime

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob has instructed the Windhoek city council to reinstate suspended City Police chief Abraham Kanime and to drop disciplinary charges against municipal chief executive Robert Kahimise.

At a meeting on Wednesday at State House, Geingob told city councillors that they will not resolve local issues if they are divided.

"I don't know the laws, I am talking now as president ... these suspensions [should] be [lifted] and reinstate everybody," he said.

Geingob said this was necessary so that the city leadership can move on and deal with the problems that were discussed at Wednesday's meeting around addressing the humanitarian crisis of informal settlements.

Kanime, who was suspended in March last year on allegations of misusing public funds, admitted that he used municipal funds to sue the municipality because it had failed to support the City Police in carrying out its work.

Kahimise was suspended in October 2018 over a N$170 000 study loan he took without approval from the council's management committee.