Southern Africa: Geingob Off to Gaborone to Visit SADC

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob will travel to Botswana on Thursday to pay a visit to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) secretariat head office in the country's capital, Gaborone.

This was announced by presidential spokesperson Alfredo Hengari in a statement today.

The statement said the aim of the working visit to the SADC headquarters was to discuss the program of the secretariat and the effective implementation of SADC summit decisions.

Geingob will also meet the president of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi, to discuss bilateral and regional matters, the statement said.