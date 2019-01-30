30 January 2019

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Southern Africa: Geingob Off to Gaborone to Visit SADC

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Gabriel Erastus

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob will travel to Botswana on Thursday to pay a visit to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) secretariat head office in the country's capital, Gaborone.

This was announced by presidential spokesperson Alfredo Hengari in a statement today.

The statement said the aim of the working visit to the SADC headquarters was to discuss the program of the secretariat and the effective implementation of SADC summit decisions.

Geingob will also meet the president of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi, to discuss bilateral and regional matters, the statement said.

Southern Africa

Lucky Escape for Passengers Whose Car Plunged Into River On New Year's Eve

Five people had a lucky escape this evening after they drove off the side of a bridge along Witkoppen road in Fourways… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.