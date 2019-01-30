Zimbabwe: Investors Still Keen On Zim Despite Violent Protests-Prof Ncube

Photo: Columbus Mavhunga/VOA

Zimbabwe police spokesperson Charity Charamba in Harare denies charges of widespread abuse by security forces, Jan. 29, 2018.

Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube says there are several investors who are still keen on investing in Zimbabwe, despite the country having gone through a violent and deadly protest two weeks ago.

Ncube who attended last week's World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, told reporters during yesterday's post-cabinet briefing that potential investors were aware that the situation in Zimbabwe is temporary hence they are committed to investments.

"Investors know what they want... they know that there is only one Victoria Falls so if they want to invest, they know where to go...

"You will also find that there are investors who are aware of the situation and they know that the situation is temporary especially after we presented the economic reform agenda and explained our roadmap in the next 10 years, we will be able to really feel comfortable.

"We have got a lot of interest, so the situation in the country wasn't an issue at all," said Ncube.

This is in contrary to what Presidential Spokesperson, George Charamba, told reporters last week.

"It's been a damaging week for the government, for political parties, for political leadership which must, in fact, inculcate a sense of peace, a sense of order, a sense of constitutionalism in this country," Charamba said at the time.

The violent protests came at a time when Mnangagwa was on a Eurasia visit that took him to Russia, Belarus and two other countries where he had gone to establish trade relations in an effort to rebuild the ailing economy.

The deadly protests which plunged the country into chaos were over the escalating cost of living, acute fuel and cash shortages and left more than a dozen people dead while hundreds others were injured as police and the army unleashed terror on civilians.

Several bodies, including the human rights commission, have condemned the heavy-handedness exhibited by the army while MDC leader Nelson Chamisa pushed the blame on Mnangagwa.