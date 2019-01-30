Zimbabwe: Zimsec Website Fails to Anchor O'level Results Traffic, Goes Down

The Zimbabwe School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) website has gone down after failing to handle intense traffic generated through endless online queries by Ordinary Level students who are trying to access their results released the November 2018 yesterday.

The online publishing of ZIMSEC results is the first of its kind as the motherboard is trying to digitize its systems and improve easy access of results for students before visiting their examination centers to collect physical copies.

"We are pleased to announce that, beginning with the November 2018 Ordinary Level Examinations. results will be accessible to Candidates and authorised personnel online. This will be done through the ZIMSEC website: www.zimsec.co.z.w. Instructions on how to access the Results Panel are available on the ZIMSEC Examination Portal page. A circular to this effect has been sent out to all concerned institutions. The ZIMSEC Examination Panel can be accessed from any electronic device that supports the Internet. Results on the Portal arc in view only mode, therefore, they cannot be printed. The Results Slip which can only be collected by the candidates from their respective Examination Centres is the official document of ZIMSEC results," said ZIMSEC in a statement yesterday.

However, the whole positive development turned a nightmare after the examinations mother body's website went down.

According to ZIMSEC 239 441 candidates sat for the November 2018 Ordinary Level examinations, 29.98% less than the 2017 session.