Tanzania: Opposition MP 'Sugu' Calls On Magufuli to Appoint Ambassador Ulisubisya As Mbeya RC

Dodoma — Mbeya Urban MP Joseph Mbilinyi aka Sugu has urged President John Magufuli to appoint former Health permanent secretary Mpoki Ulisubisya as the new Mbeya regional commissioner (RC) instead of a diplomat.

He said Dr Ulisubisya's skills could be well used locally as an RC instead of working out of Tanzania.

The MP said in Parliament on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, during his supplementary question on when the construction of laboratories in referral hospitals would be completed.

"I thank the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children on how it supervised the spending of Sh5 billion allocated for completion of a lab and procurement of modern equipment. I call on President Magufuli to appoint the former permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health as the Mbeya regional commissioner instead of an ambassador. His skills are highly needed locally," he said.

However, deputy Health minister Faustine Ndugulile did not respond to Mr Mbilinyi's request, but commended him for appreciating the government's efforts to construct the lab.